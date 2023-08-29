Buckingham students gear up for major incident simulation.

Medical and journalism students from the University of Buckingham are to take part in a major incident simulation event which is designed to test the procedures and responses of the emergency services.

The event will begin at midday on Thursday Sept 7 at Westcott Venture Park near Aylesbury, and will be a mock-up of a large scale road traffic incident.

The purpose of the event is to give Year Three medical students (who are in their first year of hospital placements) the opportunity to practice some of their skills in managing trauma on a large scale whilst also practicing their communication and leadership skills in a safe but realistic environment.

The event will be attended by Thames Valley Police, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue, Milton Keynes City Council, Rapid Response Relief and a number of professionals from within the university and from hospital trusts. This gives service providers the opportunity to test their own command structures and refine their skills.

The day is a fantastic community initiative which draws on people from all over the county and the country. The event uses professional actors as well as a number of volunteers to act as casualties for the day. Journalism students will be in role on the site and will capture images and footage throughout the day.