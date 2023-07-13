Buckingham Fringe Week brings panto, play, art, music and comedy to town

Buckingham Fringe Week is back – oh yes, it is – with a packed week of art, music, drama and comedy for all ages and even panto.

Events will be held at various locations throughout the town from July 22 to 30, and many of them are free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New events this year include market entertainment from Buckingham Pantomime, a special showing of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish at The Film Place, and a jumble sale with the proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charities, Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah and the Salvation Army.

Members of the Buckingham Pantomime

Most Popular

The National Trust’s Chantry Chapel will be offering free crafts, Now and Then Theatre will pop up with a workshop where children and adults will work together to create a piece to perform on the green at Buckingham Parish Church.

Local charity Alec’s Angels has organised The Buckingham-opoly Trail, an active three-hour timed event where teams of four to six people work together to see how many places they can visit on the Buckingham-opoly board.

Returning events include the Family Fun Day at Lace Hill, Buckingham Play Days, originally known as Play Around the Parishes, Art in the Market, Oxford Fiddle Group and a Comedy Night, starring Angelos Epithemiou, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Peter Rethinasamy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre, and Events Committee, in partnership with community organisations, will be putting on the Buckingham Fringe festival with events to suit everybody. Free events include family fun days, art and theatre. We are pleased to see the return of our friends the Oxford Fiddle Group and a comedy night. Tickets can be purchased for both events on the town council website or through the Tourist Information Centre.

Angelos Epithemiou headlines the Comedy Night at Old Tanlaw Mill