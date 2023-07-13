News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Buckingham Fringe Week brings panto, play, art, music and comedy to town

Old favourites are joined by new events this year, including a family film screening and a team Buckingham-opoly challenge
By Hannah Richardson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

Buckingham Fringe Week is back – oh yes, it is – with a packed week of art, music, drama and comedy for all ages and even panto.

Events will be held at various locations throughout the town from July 22 to 30, and many of them are free.

New events this year include market entertainment from Buckingham Pantomime, a special showing of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish at The Film Place, and a jumble sale with the proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charities, Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah and the Salvation Army.

Members of the Buckingham PantomimeMembers of the Buckingham Pantomime
Members of the Buckingham Pantomime
Most Popular

    The National Trust’s Chantry Chapel will be offering free crafts, Now and Then Theatre will pop up with a workshop where children and adults will work together to create a piece to perform on the green at Buckingham Parish Church.

    Local charity Alec’s Angels has organised The Buckingham-opoly Trail, an active three-hour timed event where teams of four to six people work together to see how many places they can visit on the Buckingham-opoly board.

    Returning events include the Family Fun Day at Lace Hill, Buckingham Play Days, originally known as Play Around the Parishes, Art in the Market, Oxford Fiddle Group and a Comedy Night, starring Angelos Epithemiou, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Peter Rethinasamy.

    Town councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre, and Events Committee, in partnership with community organisations, will be putting on the Buckingham Fringe festival with events to suit everybody. Free events include family fun days, art and theatre. We are pleased to see the return of our friends the Oxford Fiddle Group and a comedy night. Tickets can be purchased for both events on the town council website or through the Tourist Information Centre.

    Angelos Epithemiou headlines the Comedy Night at Old Tanlaw MillAngelos Epithemiou headlines the Comedy Night at Old Tanlaw Mill
    Angelos Epithemiou headlines the Comedy Night at Old Tanlaw Mill

    “We look forward to seeing you throughout the week and being part of this community event which is only possible through the hard work of our office team and dedicated committee members and partnerships with valued friends within the town, helping us deliver a program of events in which there is something for everybody to take part in.”

    Related topics:MayorTickets