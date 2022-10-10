Bonfire Night always provides the perfect excuse for community groups and organisations to produce spectacular fireworks displays.

As the 5 November creeps closer, The Bucks Herald has researched where people in Aylesbury and Buckingham can enjoy memorable lights displays.

To find out more about where to go for fireworks displays in 2022 you can click through the below photo gallery:

(This gallery will be updated to reflect any last minute events and cancellations reported in Bucks between now and Guy Fawkes Day.

(For more information on Milton Keynes displays you can visit our sister outlet The MK Citizen)

1. Waddesdon Firework Display When: 29 October 5:30pm - 9pm. (Fireworks to start at 7pm with a BBQ beforehand) Costs: A one can donation to the community centre's 5,000 can food bank fundraiser. Photo: Waddesdon Community Centre Photo Sales

2. Bonfire and Fireworks at Blackpit Brewery When: 5 November 3pm -8pm (Fireworks displays will start at approximately 6pm) Costs: £19 per adult, children aged 15 and under get in for free Photo: Blackpit Brewery Photo Sales

3. Buckingham's Bonfire and Fireworks Display Where: Bourton Park When: 5 November, 6pm - 8pm (the fireworks display by Titanium Fireworks starts at 7pm) Costs: Completely free Photo: Buckingham Town Council Photo Sales

4. Tring Festival of Fire Where: Tring Park Cricket Club When: 5 November, 6:30pm - 8:30pm Costs: Family ticket £24, £12 per adult, £7 per child, parking at Tring school £6 Photo: Tring Festival of Fire Photo Sales