Bonfire Night 2022: Fireworks displays happening near Aylesbury and Buckingham
Events confirmed in Aylesbury Vale and beyond this year
By James Lowson
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:39 pm
Bonfire Night always provides the perfect excuse for community groups and organisations to produce spectacular fireworks displays.
As the 5 November creeps closer, The Bucks Herald has researched where people in Aylesbury and Buckingham can enjoy memorable lights displays.
To find out more about where to go for fireworks displays in 2022 you can click through the below photo gallery:
(This gallery will be updated to reflect any last minute events and cancellations reported in Bucks between now and Guy Fawkes Day.
(For more information on Milton Keynes displays you can visit our sister outlet The MK Citizen)
Page 1 of 2