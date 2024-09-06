Beetlejuice entertainer to dazzle movie fans at Aylesbury cinema to mark opening

Beetlejuiced the Ultimate Beetlejuice impersonator is coming to Aylesbury

Movie fans visiting the Odeon in Aylesbury to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this evening (6 September), are warned they will be in for a scare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s entertainer, AJ, is dressing as Tim Burton’s iconic character and can be seen at Aylesbury’s cinema between 6:30pm and 8:30pm to entertain movie goers.

AJ will be transforming into Beetlejuiced the Ultimate Beetlejuice impersonator, a role he has taken on for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AJ, whose Facebook page can be found here, has been playing the character immortalised by Michael Keaton since the 00s at Halloween parties. He is hoping to spook youngsters and impress older fans of the original with his impersonation of the iconic character. AJ, who does voiceover work for broadcast companies, believes he can come very close to mimicking Keaton’s original tones.

He also works as a live entertainer at holiday camps and can be booked to play other iconic figures. Among his career highlights was going to Lapland to mimic a certain grey-bearded individual to impress young North Pole visitors.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to late dark late 80s horror, opens in cinemas across the world today. Director, Tim Burton, returns alongside stars from the original including Keaton and Stranger Things’s Winona Ryder. Jenna Ortega, best known for starring in Netflix megahit, Wednesday (another modern take on a popular horror franchise) is also set for a leading role in the 2024 blockbuster.

Ahead of its worldwide release, the long-awaited sequel has received mixed reviews, but is still expected to be one of the biggest global box office hits of the summer.