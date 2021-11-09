Aylesbury's only ice rink confirms reopening date this winter

From Thursday November 25, skaters of all abilities will be able to visit Aylesbury' s only ice rink.

Chiltern View Nursery is opening the rink on Wendover Road and the frozen grounds will be accessible to skaters every day of the week.

The rink uses real ice, and Santa is coming to town on Christmas Eve alongside his reindeer, to meet Aylesbury families.

Chiltern View Aylesbury

The rink will remain open until January 10, with Christmas Day being the only occasion when it won't be accessible.

Organisers advise that the rink will be surrounded by festive decorations, twinkling lights and Christmas tree sparkle.

Guests are encouraged to visit the nursery once they've taken off their skates, where mulled wine, hot chocolate and Christmas nibbles will be available.

Special entertainment is planned for the weekend, on Friday's Chiltern View will run a Christmas Disco.

Coming to Aylesbury this November

On Saturdays, live entertainment acts will perform, no musicians or performers have been confirmed at this stage.

To kick things off Chiltern View has organised a gala night, on opening day (November 25), with live performances from Michelle Heaton and La Voix.

Chiltern View advises a limited number of tickets will be made available for the gala event and bookings can be made in advance.

Suzi Bone owner of Chiltern View Ice Rink and Nursery said “After the last couple of years we really wanted to take this year to celebrate all things Christmas! We can’t wait to welcome our customers along to our very first Ice Rink.

"There is nothing more festive than taking a turn on the ice, newbies and pros are welcome. Expect lots of Sparkle and Festive Magic. We’re looking forward to seeing you there”