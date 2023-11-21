Aylesbury's leading family attraction goes flipping crazy with 50% extra Black Friday offers
Flip Out Aylesbury, which is part of the UK's biggest indoor adventure park group and the fastest-growing family entertainment centres group globally, is offering fun seekers the chance to get 50% more Flip Out time this Black Friday by buying an e-gift card for £20, which will be worth £30 in value when used to book sessions at Flip Out Aylesbury.
The e-gift cards, which will make the ideal Christmas present, are available to buy between 20 November and 28 November from the Flip Out website covering both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The 50% extra offer is only available when the e-gift cards are bought online. The e-gift cards cannot be used to book parties or buy food and drink at Flip Out and can only be used at the park they are purchased through online.
The Buckinghamshire adventure park is packed full of fun attractions for families to enjoy, including Laser Quest, bumper cars, Ninja Tag, interactive football, a new roller rink, mini golf and soft play.
Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out, said: "Our 50% extra Flip Out e-gift card is the most fun gift for friends and families in Aylesbury, who will be looking to spend time together having fun over the festive period, particularly during Betwixmas when parents are looking to get their kids out of the house but the weather is not great. Our parks are the perfect place to head to for friends and families to have hours of fun. And we have 30 parks - soon to be 31* - to head to with a whole multitude of attractions for all the family."
*Flip Out is opening a new adventure park in Canary Wharf just before Christmas.