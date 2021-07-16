Aylesbury village fete announces long-awaited return

AstonAbbotts Village Fete is returning on Saturday July 24 after an extended Covid-enforced hiatus.

Announced for the fete's return is a dog show, stalls, live music, entertainment activities and other attractions.

Local MP Greg Smith will open the event at 1pm, and organisers advise visitors from near and far are welcome to join in ‘all the fun of the fete’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Abbotts Church

Confirmed for this year's event are the following attractions:

- Dog Show (in the grounds of the adjacent Church)

-Stalls for bric-a-brac, books, food and cakes

-Tombola

-Treasure Hunt

-Skittles

-The Great Horwood Silver Band

-The Aldbury Morris Men

-Vintage Tractors on display

-Raffle drawn at the end of the day

-There will also be classic car rides in a 1928 Sunbeam

Meanwhile, fish and chips will be available, whilst PIMMS and ice cream will be served. Tea is available from the village hall, whilst there visitors are encouraged to check out the Flower Festival in the Church.

An event spokesperson advises that all funds raised will go towards local good causes.

As the event will take part just after the end of official COVID regulations, hand sanitiser will be available on each stall. Visitors are encouraged to be respectful for others in terms of social distancing.