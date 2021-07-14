Aylesbury Vegan Market returns this weekend

Aylesbury Vegan Market returns on Sunday (July 18), with up to 30 stalls being erected in Aylesbury.

Organisers are promising a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls.

Vegan Market Co (VMCO) who is running the event say, that all stalls have been created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

London Feel Good Co.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says: “We are so excited to be back in Aylesbury. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and

bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Aylesbury!”