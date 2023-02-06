Aylesbury Vale cycle enthusiasts following in the wheels of historic 1800s club

As Claydon Cycling Club freewheels towards its third birthday, founder John Bull has been fascinated to learn that he wasn’t the first to form a cycle club in the Claydons.

Keen group cyclist John founded Claydon Cycling Club in 2020. But according to the Winslow History website, run by local historian David Noy, a previous Claydon and Winslow Cycling Club operated during the 1800s, open to both men and ladies, at a cost of two shillings.

By 1897, the number of Winslow-based members had grown to outnumber those of the parent Claydon club, so it was decided to form the Winslow Cycling Club with a headquarters provided by Mr W.S. Neal of The Bell free of charge for 12 months.

Club members outside Molly's Cafe in Steeple Claydon

As one of the last rides of the old Claydon and Winslow Cycling Club in1896 was to Bletchley Park, the modern-day Claydon Cycling Club is making Bletchley Park its stop for a celebratory hot drink and cake to mark its third birthday.

Club founder and chair John Bull said: “When the club formed in 2020, my vision was to create a social and welcoming environment that put safety at the forefront and encouraged new members, whatever their previous cycling experience.

"We have achieved so much - being involved in grassroots cycling, taking part in sportives, consulting on active travel and not forgetting creating great new routes and rides with our members.

"I have wonderful memories from 2022 and look forward to more this year. Thanks to all our members who have been a part of the club in some way, we wouldn’t be here without you.”

Club members on a ride

Going into its fourth year, in addition to road rides for a range of fitness levels, Claydon Cycling Club plans to continue its new off-road gravel rides, which have proved popular with members, especially those who are daunted by riding on roads.

Academy 2023 starts on Sunday April 23. The introductory adult programme aims to get members cycling up to 50km, gives guidance on group cycling, improves communication with other road users and other skills. Find out more at www.claydoncyclingclub.com/academy