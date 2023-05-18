Aylesbury Vale concert for Brain Tumour Research after loss of much-loved choir members

A village choir is holding an open-air concert in aid of Brain Tumour Research, following the loss of two much-loved members to the disease.

The Adstock Singers are holding their summer concert, called Fly Singing Bird, on Saturday, June 3, in Adstock’s community orchard.Choir director Lucy Bignall started the Adstock Singers in 2015, shortly after moving back to England from Australia. Initially a women's choir, it has since grown to include men and now comprises about 20 members.

Lucy also runs a wellbeing choir in Buckingham, that meets on a Tuesday night, and another choir in Stony Stratford.

The Adstock Singers, including Emma Shudell, seated with a blue scarf, who passed away last September

The Adstock Singers give around four concerts every year and have sung at many other events in and around the local area, with every penny earned from ticket prices and donations going to charity.

Sadly, in recent years the choir has lost two of its members to brain tumours, including its first pianist about four years ago, followed last year by soprano Emma Shudell.

The Singers have made local charity Brain Tumour Research – founded by Padbury woman Sue Farrington Smith – their charity of the year for 2023

The June 3 concert in memory of the choir’s two former members will be a mixture of songs celebrating life and the beauty of summer and music, from Elgar to Bacharach with some nostalgia along the way, with all proceeds going to Brain Tumour Research.