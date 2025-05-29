Aylesbury Town Council confirms return and date of free summer 'seaside' event

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed a return date for a free annual summer event.

‘Aylesbury on Sea’ returns to Vale Park on July 6. This free event involves the town council transporting 60 tonnes of sand into the public park to bring the seaside to Aylesbury.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to bad weather, but ‘Aylesbury on Sea’ is typically one of the free events put on by the council for people living in Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

Aylesbury Town Council advises that a gamezone has been set up for this year’s event. It will include a super soaker arena (weather permitting), limbo, volleyball, and mini golf.

A previous Aylesbury on Sea event. Photo by Krytan Photography

Families are also encouraged to look out for a ‘giant seagull duo’ who will be roaming around the arena and available for photo opportunities. The town council adds that a magician has also been booked for the event, which is set to run between 11am and 4pm, and that Queens Park Centre’s Unbound Theatre group will be performing ‘The Sinister Seaside’. Entertainer, Professor Diamond, will also be presenting his very own Punch and Judy show at Vale Park.

Performing Pirates, Flotsam and Jetsam, will go on a ‘Voyage to the Trash Vortex’, in a show that shares the valuable lessons on the importance of cherishing our planet – with a pirate-y twist.

Staff from Aylesbury tourist attraction, Zoomania, will be hosting a free face-painting tent. Aylesbury Town Council adds that there will also be circus and bubble workshops on site.

More information on the upcoming showcase can be found online here.