Aylesbury Town Council announces date for return of free 'seaside' summer event
New plans released by the town council this afternoon confirm its ‘Aylesbury on Sea’ event returns on Sunday 7 July.
To make the centrally-located county town resemble a beach 60 tonnes of sand will be deposited in Aylesbury Vale Park.
Aylesbury Town Council says between 11am and 4pm a series of family-friendly activities have been planned that are suitable for all ages.
Included in the council’s plans is a game zone featuring a super soaker arena (weather permitting), limbo, volleyball, and mini golf.
Other entertainment lined up by the council includes a pair of giant seagulls, a singing mermaid, and a show from the award-winning Queen's Park Art Centre's Unbound Theatre, which is performing its ‘The Sinister Seaside’ show. A Punch and Judy show will also be performed at the free event.
Another show to be performed on the day is Flotsam and Jetsam’s Voyage to the Trash Vortex. They will be setting sail on the Great Polymer Poseidon and sharing valuable lessons on the importance of cherishing our planet – with a pirate-y twist!
There will also be a face-painting tent, a circus-themed crafts workshop containing a number of activities.
Aylesbury Town Council is encouraging families to check its website for more details. It advises that british sign language translations will be available for certain performances from Hand Talking, a local signing service. Aylesbury Town Council is also providing gentle and quiet areas for families away from the hustle and bustle of the main games zone.