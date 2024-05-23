Aylesbury Town Council announces date for return of free 'seaside' summer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the date when the town will be temporarily transformed into a seaside resort.

New plans released by the town council this afternoon confirm its ‘Aylesbury on Sea’ event returns on Sunday 7 July.

To make the centrally-located county town resemble a beach 60 tonnes of sand will be deposited in Aylesbury Vale Park.

Aylesbury Town Council says between 11am and 4pm a series of family-friendly activities have been planned that are suitable for all ages.

Bringing the beach to Aylesbury for one day only, photo from Phil Richards

Included in the council’s plans is a game zone featuring a super soaker arena (weather permitting), limbo, volleyball, and mini golf.

Other entertainment lined up by the council includes a pair of giant seagulls, a singing mermaid, and a show from the award-winning Queen's Park Art Centre's Unbound Theatre, which is performing its ‘The Sinister Seaside’ show. A Punch and Judy show will also be performed at the free event.

Another show to be performed on the day is Flotsam and Jetsam’s Voyage to the Trash Vortex. They will be setting sail on the Great Polymer Poseidon and sharing valuable lessons on the importance of cherishing our planet – with a pirate-y twist!

Punch and Judy shows will return to Aylesbury this summer

There will also be a face-painting tent, a circus-themed crafts workshop containing a number of activities.