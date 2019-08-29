Aylesbury's Bokkie street food scoops a great taste award

Bringing a taste of South Africa to the Home Counties, Bokkie have won a coveted 'great taste award' for their unique chilli beet slaw.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, Bokkie was awarded a 1-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour for its unique Chilli Beet Slaw, a delicious fresh and zingy beetroot salad with a kick of chilli.

Best of all, you can try some of Bokkie's great cuisine at the Waddesdon Artisan Food market every second Saturday of the Month, at The HopPole Pub in Aylesbury penultimate Thursday every month and they’ll be at Chillifest at Waddesdon Manor this year.

All of their meat is sourced locally from P.S.Tilbury Butchers in Bedgrove, Aylesbury

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Claire Alderton, from Bokkie said: I am thrilled to win another award for the second year running, I work hard at ensuring my food has the right balance of flavours, using the freshest ingredients. We are proud to use Local Produce, Authentic Family Recipes and Imported Spices to give our customers a real taste experience.

"Not only is winning the award fantastic but the feedback you receive from the judges is really detailed and personal to the product.

The judge said of the chilli beet slaw: “Fresh and sweet- tasting beetroot without the earthiness. Well-judged acidity. Very versatile product.”

"A deep, ruby-coloured slaw that looks extremely juicy, and gives out a fresh coriander aroma. This has a great crunch, and an enjoyable progression of flavour: from a pickly sharpness to an earthy sweetness, clambering up the heat scale, leaving a tingly aftertaste. The balance is well achieved.”

They are also available for Parties, Corporate events and Weddings.

For more information or to book Bokkie for an event, please visit: http://www.bokkie-foods.com/