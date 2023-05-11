Aylesbury on Sea featuring WhizzFizzFest set to make waves in town park

This year’s Aylesbury on Sea, organised by Aylesbury Town Council, will feature the local family-friendly literary and arts festival, WhizzFizzFest.

Aylesbury on Sea has brought the beach to Aylesbury since 2005. Visitors to this year’s event on on Sunday, July 2, are invited to get stuck into 60 tonnes of sand in Aylesbury’s largest park, ride on the land train and enjoy many other seaside activities including prize bingo, with thanks to Michael Anthony Estate Agents, and fairground rides including a helter-skelter and a surfboard simulator.

There will be new activities for 2023 including mini-golf, beach volleyball and a limbo competition as well as great local food.

Aylesbury on Sea

WhizzFizzFest has been running for over two decades and was previously hosted by Bucks Council. It was originally inspired by Bucks author Roald Dahl and since then it has evolved into a vibrant celebration of children’s literature and creative arts.

This year in Vale Park, participants can enjoy a whirlwind of creative activities and unforgettable experiences connected with the theme of ‘Friendship’.

There will be a musical playground made from upcycled everyday objects, an immersive performance of Alice in Wonderland from Queens Park Art Centre’s Unbound Theatre, pottery painting, musical instrument making and a storytelling tent. Not to mention DJ Dan Blaze hosting interactive challenges and a chance to talk to local children’s authors.

Aylesbury on Sea featuring WhizzFizzFest takes place in Vale Park on Sunday, July 2, from 11am to 4pm and is free to attend.