Aylesbury museum to host traditional Georgian Father Christmas event

A museum in Aylesbury is hosting a Georgian Christmas event, bringing back 300-year-old festive traditions.

Discover Bucks Museum will be graced by a Georgian Father Christmas, for one day, as well as presenting traditional games, crafts and gifts.

The seasonal festivities taking place at the museum were prominent in the 1700s.

Dave Tonge, The Yarnsmith of Norwich

On Saturday 11 December from 10.30am to 4pm Discover Bucks Museum is running its traditional Saint Nicholas event.

The Georgian Father Christmas will hold storytelling sessions with youngsters, and good girls and boys will also receive a traditional gift.

It's not just a Georgian Father Christmas families will meet on the day, The Mannered Mob, who specialise in reenacting the 18th century have been drafted in.

The mob will be carrying out traditional demonstrations and talks about life in Georgian times.

Pomanders

There will be crafters, musicians and even a Georgian doctor on hand.

Food historian, The Copper Pot will share customs around food and cooking.

Organisers advise daring guests may wish to try out a very different, authentic Georgian-recipe hot chocolate.

There will be parlour games, fan and wig decorating, pomander making, and trails among other activities.