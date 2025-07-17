Aylesbury hosts world championship qualifying event for rare Beyblading competition
This weekend, Aylesbury is hosting the BEYBLADE X UK Championship at Smyths Toys Superstore in Broadfields Retail Park.
Winners at the qualifying competition in Aylesbury will advance to the UK Final in Croydon on August 23, those who are triumphant in London will be granted the opportunity to represent their country at the World Championships in Tokyo this October.
Other countries that are expected to be represented at the games includes: Germany, Taiwan, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.
Originating in Japan, Beyblades are spinning tops that are projected against one another in battles. Typically, youngsters would buy a selection of the small spinning toys and arena to allow them to battle in.
At the event taking place in Aylesbury this Saturday, there are just 32 spots available for interested families. People interested in taking part are encouraged to sign up online here.
It will start at 11am and participants will compete in a straight knockout style competition. Prizes will be available on the day for winners and the runners up of the qualifying events.
The Beyblade X game, specifically "Beyblade X: Xone", is an action game where players can compete in digital battles with their tops, customize their Beyblades, and participate in online and offline matches.
Beyblade X (stylized in all caps) is a Japanese manga, anime and toy line based on Takara Tomy and Hasbro's Beyblade franchise.
The fourth generation of the franchise, the Beyblade X toy line was launched in July 2023.