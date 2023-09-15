Aylesbury Homeless Action Group launches urgent appeal as demand surges

Aylesbury Homeless Action Group (AHAG) re-launch their Emergency Bed Fund appeal in response to the significantly increased demand for their services.

Located in the heart of Aylesbury town centre, AHAG have observed a staggering rise in the number of individuals seeking free housing support and guidance with projections indicating that the tally will surpass 500 by the close of 2023.

This represents a substantial increase compared to the pre-pandemic era and the government’s ‘Everyone In’ initiative, which saw typically up to 230 visitors seeking assistance from the charity.

Over the past 12 months, AHAG has provided vital funding for 44 nights of emergency accommodation, offering much needed respite and safety to those who would otherwise have faced the harsh reality of sleeping on the streets or in their vehicles. Based on current data, AHAG estimates a requirement of £3,000 is needed to meet this escalating demand.

"More people are coming to Aylesbury Homeless Action Group for help than ever before. The cost-of-living crisis is turning into a homelessness crisis for many local people. We believe that everyone should have a safe home, no one should be facing sleeping outside on the streets.

As the weather starts to turn cooler it is vital that we can offer emergency bed spaces to keep the most vulnerable people from having to sleep outside” explains James Boultbee, CEO to AHAG.

As central government funding dwindles, local authorities are grappling with the challenge of securing suitable temporary accommodations, leaving limited emergency bed availability due to the mounting numbers of people experiencing homelessness.

Rising rental costs, along with the stagnant Local Housing Allowances (LHA), frozen since 2019, coupled with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, have exacerbated the issue of homelessness in the broader community.

Your donation can help AHAG to provide much-needed support to those experiencing homelessness in our community.

To make a donation to this appeal, please visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/24432.