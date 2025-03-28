Aylesbury business owner and pantomime star La Voix confirms second UK tour
La Voix is touring the country after the success of her previous sell out tour.
She is perhaps best known locally for her regular pantomime appearances at the Waterside and Wycombe Swan theatres. She was also a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.
Ahead of her next UK tour, the drag queen is planning to release her first song, “The Show Isn’t Over” written and produced by Gareth Shortland and Tony Webb.
Her upcoming tour, La Voix: the show isn’t over’, will be overseen by AEG Presents, who promote global tours for artists including: Sabrina Carpenter, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more.
La Voix said: “This song is my story, my truth and simply a fabulous bop. It’s about how the music never truly stops no matter the challenges we face. It’s a message of hope, unity, and the strength we all carry within ourselves. The love I get from my fans and the incredible legacy my father has created for me continues to fuel my passion every day. The second act of my journey is just beginning and I can’t wait to see you all on my brand new tour!”
La Voix also found national acclaim for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Her UK tour begins in September and runs until November, with the final showcase taking place at Brighton’s Dome. It kickstarts at the Theatre Clwyd in Wales and also includes a performance in Scotland.