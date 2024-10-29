Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen coming to Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre in 2025

By Neil Shefferd
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury for a five-night run in 2025.

The play tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school child who just wants to fit in.

Most Popular

    The Nottingham Playhouse production features Ryan Kopel from Newsies playing the main role of Evan Hansen.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It also stars Lauren Conroy from Into The Woods as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn from Wicked and Come From Away as Evan’s mum Heidi.

    The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury in June 2025placeholder image
    The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury in June 2025

    The show also features Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan as an alternate Evan.

    The Aylesbury performances will be the first in the country to feature an ensemble, who are Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

    Director Adam Penford said: “I am beyond thrilled with the talented cast we have assembled, an exciting mix of musical theatre legends and rising stars.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It's been nine years since the original show premiered, and it's an honour to be the first production to reimagine this powerful story through a contemporary lens.”

    The show, which has won a Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, is coming to the Waterside from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 June 2025.

    Tickets are available to ATG+ members from November 11, and go on general release the following day.

    Related topics:Aylesbury
    News you can trust since 1832
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice