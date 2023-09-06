Award-winning comedian Ray Bradshaw announces Aylesbury date on latest UK tour

Watch more videos on Shots!

An award-winning comedian has announced a stop at Aylesbury on his next UK tour.

Ray Bradshaw is coming to the Norman Bragg Studio on 8 March.

Ray Bradshaw, photo from Jiksaw

Multi award winning comedian Ray Bradshaw is forever being told “you look just like my mate…” wherever he goes. It has been happening for years, and he is worried about it.

Either someone is cloning generic bald men or, there is a ginger bearded bald man out there who’s doing a bad job of stalking Ray. In his brand-new show Doppelginger, Ray is going to use the latest in genetic research (the internet) to try and put an end to this once and for all. He is on a quest to find the person who looks most like him.

Ray’s show is described as a heartwarming comedy show about a silly search for a man with an orange beard who’s follicly challenged. If you have a bald, ginger bearded friend in their 30s (true at time of writing), then bring them along. You never know – they could be The One.

Doppelginger is his follow-up to Deaf Com One, a show about growing up with deaf parents, and as a result every show of Doppelginger will have a BSL interpreter.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop’s handpicked support act having described him as “one of the best comedians in the country”, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019. Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland’s most popular radio show, Off the Ball.

He has performed sell out solo festival shows at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and other arts events in Australia.

‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ won the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018 and was nominated for Best Comedy at Perth Fringe.

