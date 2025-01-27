Andy Collins 'proud' to announce return to Aylesbury pantomime for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Collins has confirmed he is once again starring in Aylesbury’s flagship pantomime.

Best-known as the host of a popular morning BBC Three Counties radio show, the entertainer is set to appear in his 14th pantomime production at the Waterside Theatre.

This year’s pantomime will see Collins and company perform Jack and the Beanstalk. It is the first time the theatre has taken on the famous fairy tale and Collins is the first cast member confirmed for this year’s Christmas shows. He will be playing Silly Simon.

Running from 5 December until 4 January Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is promising an even bigger production this year. The theatre has also revealed that Collins will be bringing his popular water pistol segment: the 12 Days of Christmas.

Andy Collins will appear in Aylesbury's 2025 pantomime

Collins said: “Every year I am blown away by the audiences who bring an energy that is unrivalled for me as an entertainer. From the moment I walk on stage to when the curtain falls, you can feel the support and thirst for fun. The fact I see babies in arms and grandparents all sharing the experience together is something I think is very special. Panto is unique – and for those who are familiar with Aylesbury’s panto, they’ll know it’s unique in more ways than one(!) I am so proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 14 years, and excited for all that’s yet to come.”

It has been confirmed that the show’s producers, UK Productions is already working on the set for this year’s title; one that is new to the Waterside Theatre and for the first time includes 3D effects.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of a heinous henchman kidnapping a cow and a princess from the downtrodden town of Boggy Bottom, leading to young hero, Jack, finding himself on an adventure that he thought only existed in story books.

With a punch-packing princess, a feisty fairy, a silly sibling, a witty widow, a kind-hearted king... and a cow with some beef, this year’s show is ready to shoot into the heart of pantogoers.

Data from the theatre shows that over 50,000 people watched last year’s show and helped raise £23,000 for Autism Early Support and Aylesbury Foodbank.