All the fun of the circus comes to village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes
The circus Big Top is coming to a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes this month, thanks to the parents and friends association of a local school.
Padbury CE School and Pre-school PFA have arranged for the professional circus troupe Happy’s Circus to perform their show at Pilch Farm, Singleborough, on Sunday, June 25.
As well as the show, the fundraising event will include a circus school, ice creams, face painting, a bouncy castle, local food vendors and craft stalls.
Happy’s Circus is a professional, all-human circus featuring international artists with a 15-strong touring team, providing traditional family entertainment in a contemporary style.
Shows are hosted by the Ring Mistress, who introduces the acrobats, aerialists, speciality and magic acts and there is plenty of audience participation and fun
Happy’s Circus specialises in bringing the world of circus to schools and charities for fundraisers and community events.
Its colourful Big Top, seating 600 people, is designed to be suitable for school playing fields, recreation grounds and areas with restricted access. It takes around two hours to set up and half that time to bring it down.
The one-and-a-half-hour show with an interval halfway through starts at 2pm on Sunday, June 25, with gates opening at noon.
Tickets are £12 each or four. Under-twos can attend free of charge if sitting on an adult’s lap. Parking can also be booked, at £1 per car. Tickets can be booked online here.