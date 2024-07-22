All set for a summer of fun at Bucks Goat Centre in Stoke Mandeville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bucks Goat Centre is gearing up for a summer of fun, with a host of adorable activities lined up for the school holidays.

From 23 July until 30 August visitors can take part in some wonderful schemes and sessions, designed to enrich the animals and provide a fun and learning experience for children.

On Mondays from 10.30am until 2pm the farm hosts an enrichment building session, this is where visitors have a designated time slot, and are able to build enrichment items for our animals and once finished the build, can give them out to their chosen animal.

And every Tuesday at 11am there will be seasonal summer crafts, and the fun with bubbles on Wednesday from 11am until 3pm.

Feeding the goats at the Bucks Goat Centre - Animal News Agency

On Thursdays visitors can help to feed the animals their breakfast, with different animals taking part each week. The session starts at 10.30am.

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "We are so excited for the summer holidays and our activities are such good value for visitors.

"What's more, we offer so much fun and a learning experience for children, who get to interact with animals that you just couldn't fit into your home as a pet. We are really looking forward to meeting you."

Every Friday during the holidays the farm is hosting a piggy lunch, where visitors get to feed the adorable pot bellied pigs and play with hula hoops.

And on Saturdays it is all about the rabbits, with a bunny brunch at 10.30am, with ferret fun from 11.30am on Sundays and Jasper the fox's feeding time from 11am until 3pm.

No pre booking required Entry Prices: Adult £7.00 / Child £6.00 Under 2's Free The Bucks Goat Centre, Old Risborough Rd, StokeMandeville, HP22 5XJ

To find out more go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website