Idris Elba stars in Beast

Buckingham’s independent cinema, The Film Place has a packed programme on offer during March at its new venue, the lecture theatre at the University of Buckingham’s Vinson Centre, on Hunter Street.

Kicking off the month’s movies, Aftersun, on Friday, March 3, is a drama that’s billed as a Hidden Gem and described by James Luxford in BBC.com as: “A tremendous film. Something that looks at a hard topic like depression in a very beautiful and human way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As they holiday together in a fading resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her sad, divorced, loving and idealistic father, who is already desperately trying to hold his life together and sometimes failing. Twenty years later, Sophie recollects this half-understood phase of her childhood. A gentle delight.

Everything Everywhere all at Once

Most Popular

Beast, on Saturday, March 4, is an adventure film starring Idris Elba. A recently widowed husband returns to South Africa where he met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by an old family friend. Their journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when the lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

On Friday, March 10, the Oscar favourite and winner of the Critic’s Choice Award for best picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a hilarious and big-hearted science fiction action adventure about an exhausted woman who is trying to see off a sneering tax collector. And in the middle of this mundane stress, her disappointing husband enters the multiverse as a superhero in developments of delightful absurdity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, on Saturday, March 11, is described by Robert Levin of Newsday as: “a textbook example of how to adapt a stage production adapted from a book to the screen without sacrificing the spirit of its author”. A film for the whole family.

Golden Globe award-winning The Banshees of Inisherin, on Friday, March 17, is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. Lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship for no apparent reason. A stunned Pádraic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But his efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve.

Roald Dahl's Matilada the Musical

On Saturday, March 18, Decision to Leave is a Korean-language thriller with English subtitles that won director Park Chan-wook Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival. A man plummets to his death from a mountain peak in South Korea. When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife, a dangerously seductive Wei Tang. As he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actor Bill Nighy was nominated for an Oscar for his starring role in Living (Saturday, March 25) - the story of a very ordinary man, reduced almost to an automaton by years of oppressive office routine who, when faced with a fatal diagnosis, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. The story is enhanced by Kazuo Ishiguro’s superb writing.

All films start at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked online via The Film Place website.