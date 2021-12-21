9 Things to look forward to in Aylesbury 2022

Much like 2020, 2021 proved to be another uniquely challenging year, with more variants and restrictions scuppering people's best laid plans.
While 2022, will undoubtedly have some of the same challenges we've dealt with in the past two years, there's also several reasons to be cheerful.
Here's just a handful of the many brilliant acts and events planned for Aylesbury 2022.
You can click through our list below to get a flavour of the great shows coming to Aylesbury Vale next year.
1. Parklife 2022
This summer. Parklife returned triumphantly, and tens of thousands of you attended. Hopefully, the free musical extravaganza will be back, bigger and better than ever in the New Year.
2. Musicals
People in need of a singalong to kick off 2022. Could visit the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to take in the award-winning Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World between January 6-8. An Aladdin production also comes to the Waterside on January 13.
3. Winter Lights at Waddesdon Manor
If you're still keen to take in a spectacular light show post-Christmas, Waddesdon Manor has you covered. It's spellbinding visual event debuts on January 6 and runs until January 23.
4. Family days out
We're crossing everything in the hope that 2022 will provide plenty of opportunities for Aylesbury families to go out and spend time together. One of the can't miss events in Aylesbury, is the Day Out with Thomas events at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, tickets are available for 2022 days out now.