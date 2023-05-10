News you can trust since 1832
200 works of art by county’s artists go on display at Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury

Professional and amateur artists and craftspeople from across Bucks submitted pieces of work for selection

By Hannah Richardson
Published 10th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:27 BST

Two hundred works of art by local artists and craftspeople has gone on display in the Open Art Exhibition at Aylesbury’s Discover Bucks Museum.

In all, 140 professional and amateur artists and craftspeople from across Bucks submitted nearly 400 pieces of work for selection. The rich and varied display includes paintings, prints, ceramics, photography, sculpture and glass.

Many artists on show are taking part in Bucks Art Weeks, so a visit to the exhibition is a chance to view a variety of artists’ work before visiting their studios. There is also work on display from artists who are exhibiting for the first time.

    Three prizes were awarded by a judging panel and the winners were announced at the exhibition launch on April 28.

    The first prize of £250 was awarded to Karen Martin for her stunning painting in acrylic and mixed media, ‘Promise of Summer’.

    Second prize of £100 was won by Richard Ballantyne for his original sculpture of a raven sitting on a garden sprayer.

    Third prize of £75 went to Marie Jones for her beautifully intricate embroidery, ‘Salt Water Calm’.

    There will also be a Visitors’ Choice Award of £100. Visitors can vote for their favourite artwork in the exhibition and the artist with the most votes will win. Voting closes on June 28.

    The exhibition runs until Saturday, July 8 in the museum’s art gallery. Many pieces of art are for sale. Admission to the museum is £5.50 which gives 12 months free entry and children get in free.

