11 Family activities planned in and around Aylesbury this Easter

We have decided to have a look at where egg hunts and family playdates can be found between Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Here are some of the best days out that can be found in Aylesbury and surrounding areas.
Our list includes famous returning events and small community gatherings. A number of organisations have arranged Easter egg hunts to keep youngsters active over the summer, so check out where they can be found locally:
1. Waddesdon Manor
Between Wednesday 16 – Monday 21 April Waddesdon Manor is hosting an Easter Trail. "From Giant Marble Run and Easter Eye Spy to decorating a giant Easter scene, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—and each young explorer will receive a delicious chocolate egg at the end! Kids can also let off steam at the woodland playground and enjoy face painting sessions over the holidays, too." Photo: Chris Lacey Photography
2. Berryfields Green
On April 19, residents are encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy an Easter egg hunt, meet some of the farmers lambs, Easter crafts, face painting, community games, and explore the meaning of Easter in the Easter story tent. Photo: Berryfields Church
3. Discover Bucks Museum
Discover Bucks Museum is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Good Friday and biscuit decorating classes on Easter Sunday. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum
4. Bucks Goat Centre
Bucks Goat Centre is running an egg hunt on all day from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April. The tourist site has been running Easter-themed activities throughout the school break. Photo: Bucks Goat Centre