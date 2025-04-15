11 Family activities planned in and around Aylesbury this Easter

1 . Waddesdon Manor

Between Wednesday 16 – Monday 21 April Waddesdon Manor is hosting an Easter Trail. "From Giant Marble Run and Easter Eye Spy to decorating a giant Easter scene, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—and each young explorer will receive a delicious chocolate egg at the end! Kids can also let off steam at the woodland playground and enjoy face painting sessions over the holidays, too." Photo: Chris Lacey Photography