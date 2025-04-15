There will be Easter Trails in and around AylesburyThere will be Easter Trails in and around Aylesbury
There will be Easter Trails in and around Aylesbury

11 Family activities planned in and around Aylesbury this Easter

By James Lowson
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:49 BST
With two Bank Holidays bringing an end to the school break, we know a lot of families will be looking for fun activities to take on this Easter.

We have decided to have a look at where egg hunts and family playdates can be found between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Here are some of the best days out that can be found in Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

Our list includes famous returning events and small community gatherings. A number of organisations have arranged Easter egg hunts to keep youngsters active over the summer, so check out where they can be found locally:

Between Wednesday 16 – Monday 21 April Waddesdon Manor is hosting an Easter Trail. "From Giant Marble Run and Easter Eye Spy to decorating a giant Easter scene, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—and each young explorer will receive a delicious chocolate egg at the end! Kids can also let off steam at the woodland playground and enjoy face painting sessions over the holidays, too."

1. Waddesdon Manor

Between Wednesday 16 – Monday 21 April Waddesdon Manor is hosting an Easter Trail. "From Giant Marble Run and Easter Eye Spy to decorating a giant Easter scene, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—and each young explorer will receive a delicious chocolate egg at the end! Kids can also let off steam at the woodland playground and enjoy face painting sessions over the holidays, too." Photo: Chris Lacey Photography

Photo Sales
On April 19, residents are encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy an Easter egg hunt, meet some of the farmers lambs, Easter crafts, face painting, community games, and explore the meaning of Easter in the Easter story tent.

2. Berryfields Green

On April 19, residents are encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy an Easter egg hunt, meet some of the farmers lambs, Easter crafts, face painting, community games, and explore the meaning of Easter in the Easter story tent. Photo: Berryfields Church

Photo Sales
Discover Bucks Museum is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Good Friday and biscuit decorating classes on Easter Sunday.

3. Discover Bucks Museum

Discover Bucks Museum is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Good Friday and biscuit decorating classes on Easter Sunday. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum

Photo Sales
Bucks Goat Centre is running an egg hunt on all day from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April. The tourist site has been running Easter-themed activities throughout the school break.

4. Bucks Goat Centre

Bucks Goat Centre is running an egg hunt on all day from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April. The tourist site has been running Easter-themed activities throughout the school break. Photo: Bucks Goat Centre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice