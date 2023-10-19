10 things to do for families in Aylesbury Vale this October half term and Halloween

There’s plenty of spooky activities for people of all ages in Aylesbury Vale next week
As families search for the best ways to keep their little ones entertained over the next school break, The Bucks Herald has put together a list compiling some of the most-intriguing events.
Many Aylesbury Vale venues have lined up some ghoulish activities to engage children searching for some Halloween-related joy.
On offer is everything from craft activities to live performances and spine-chilling discos.
Please see below for some of the best activities families can enjoy next week:
1. Friars Square Shopping Centre, Aylesbury
A zombie disco, craft workshops, witches on stilts, and flying bats are just some of the fun planned at the popular shopping centre on Wednesday. Between 11am and 3pm all the activities at venue are free to participate in. [Pictures Copyrighted to Beth Walsh] Photo: Beth Walsh
2. Flip Out Aylesbury
On Sunday the activity centre is hosting the Great Monster Chase, at 12pm and 2pm guests will be given two hours to locate monsters within the arena. There will also be fancy-dress competitions, creepy arts and crafts and balloon modelling, and other ghoulish games. Photo: Flip Out
3. The Palladian Bridge in Stowe Landscape Gardens
Between 21 and 29 October, between the hours of 10am and 5pm, families can complete the Weird Things in Trees trail at Stowe Gardens. Photo from ©National Trust Images/Rupert Truman Photo: ©National Trust Images/Rupert Truman
4. Waddesdon Manor
Waddesdon Manor is hosting a Trick or Treat Skeleton trail, inviting residents to enter in fancy dress, and allowing visitors the opportunity to get a closer look at some of the creepy critters in the grounds. Look out for pumpkins, plus face painting will be available over the second weekend of half term. Photo: Waddesdon Manor