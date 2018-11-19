Your chance to win a family ticket to Peter Pan Christmas pantomime at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

We have teamed up with Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket to this year's Christmas panto Peter Pan.

It’s nearly time to fly to Neverland! Get ready to meet the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and Tinkerbell, in this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime, Peter Pan at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Friday December 7 until Monday December 31.

Andy Collins will play the lovable Smee once again

Full of fun, fairy dust and pirates galore, set sail for a magical adventure take on Captain Hook and prepare for out-of-this-world flying effects, galleons of laughter, and the hungriest of crocodiles!

Starring John Michie (Coronation Street and Holby City), Andy Collins (BBC 3 Counties Radio), La Voix (Britain’s Got Talent) and Holly Atterton (Nick Jnr’s Go.Go.Go!) this festive year’s extravaganza is on sale now, so hook your tickets today! (Suitable for young tinks and those who never want to grow up!)

For your chance to win a Family Ticket for 4 to see Peter Pan at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Wednesday December 12 at 5.30pm simply send the correct answer to the following question to damien.lucas@jpimedia.co.uk

Which of the following characters does NOT appear in the Peter Pan panto:

1. Smee

2. Cinderella

3. Mrs Darling

Entries must be sent by midnight on November 30 2018 to damien.lucas@jpimedia.co.uk and be sure to include PETER PAN COMP in the subject header and your full name, address and telephone number in the main email along with your answer.

The winner will be notified shortly after the competition closes.

Good luck!