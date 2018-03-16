Inspirational dance at the Waterside

Ghost Dances: Review by Hannah Richardson

Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre is playing host to an inspirational contemporary dance performance, with the superb performers of dance company Rambert presenting a triple bill of very different dances.

A Linha Curva is an energetic piece for 26 dancers who interact continuously across the stage in an amazingly intricate pattern of moves, to a percussive score, like a constantly shifting kaleidoscope of shapes.

The deeply moving title piece, Ghost Dances, was originally created for Rambert in 1981, and has returned to the company’s repertory for the first time in 13 years.

Set to tradiitionalLatin American folk music, it depicts stories of love and compassion, as death, in the form of three larger-than-life ghostly figures, interrupts the daily lives of a series of ordinary people.

Although written as Christopher Bruce’s response to political oppression in South America, its chilling depiction of the unwary being touched by the seemingly random hand of death works in a much broader context.

The third piece, Goat, is something entirely different, involving humour, speech, satire and the music of Nina Simone, with a selection of her best-loved songs performed live on stage by jazz singer Nia Lynn.

Catch the amazingly talented dancers of Rambert at the Waterside Theatre until Saturday.

Box office 0844 871 7607 or visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury