Holly meets the star of the panto!

Turnfurlong Infant pupil Holly Dyson, 5, got to meet one of the stars of Aylesbury Waterside Theatres Panto, Peter Pan.

Holly was chosen as the winner of Aylesbury's Trinity Coffee Shop's 'Design a Fairy Cake' competition, which ran through November. The task was to create a scrumptious fairy cake design fit for a fairy!

Holly with Tinkerbell

And that's just what Holly did.

As well as meeting Tinkerbell, Holly popped in to the Walton Street-based cafe to see her winning cake drawing transformed into edible creations by talented cafe volunteers, which then sold out to the public!

Peter Pan is running from now until 31st December. For tickets, visit: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

To find out more about Trinity Coffee Shop, please see: https://www.facebook.com/trinitycoffeeshop/