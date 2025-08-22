The Thursday Murder Club is having a limited release in cinemas 😍

The Thursday Murder Club is heading to the big screen.

Netflix’s adaptation of the Richard Osman books is here.

But where can you watch the movie early?

Early birds get the worm or in this case the movie adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club. Netflix is putting the highly anticipated film in a limited number of cinemas this weekend.

Richard Osman’s beloved series of cosy crime novels is getting the big screen treatment and boasts quite the cast of Hollywood icons. Before it lands on the streaming service, the film will get a run in movie theatres in the UK from today (August 22).

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are among the stars who are in the cast. It reunites the pair after they had leading roles in Paramount Plus’ MobLand earlier in the year.

But when can you watch the movie? Here’s all you need to know:

Where can you watch The Thursday Murder Club in cinemas?

Celia Imrie with Naomi Ackie and Ben Kingsley in The Thursday Murder Club, out now on Netflix | Giles Keyte/Netflix

British fans of the book will have the chance to see the movie adaptation on the big screen, before it arrives on Netflix. It will have a limited run in cinemas starting today (August 22).

The Thursday Murder Club is set to have showings in theatres including:

Picturehouse

Showcase

Everyman

Curzon

Tynside Cinema

Showroom Cinema

Ilkley Cinema

Check the websites of Picturehouse , Showcase , Everyman and Curzon to find the showings nearest to you.

When is The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix?

Just like with the recent season of Wednesday, Netflix is releasing its adaptation of the Richard Osman books on the perfect day. I am of course talking about a Thursday, in this case next Thursday (August 28).

The Thursday Murder Club will be available from 8am British time on that day.

Who is in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has assembled a true all-star line-up of legendary British actors for its take on The Thursday Murder Club. Viewers will not need to be introduced to the names on this list:

Helen Mirren - Elizabeth Best, a retired spy

Pierce Brosnan - Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader

Ben Kingsley - Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist

Celia Imrie - Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse

David Tennant - Ian Ventham

Jonathan Pryce - Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband

Naomi Ackie - PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer

Daniel Mays - DCI Chris Hudson

Henry Lloyd-Hughes - Bogdan

Richard E. Grant - Bobby Tanner

Tom Ellis - Jason Ritchie, Ron's son

Geoff Bell - Tony Curran

Paul Freeman - John Grey

Sarah Niles - Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother

Ingrid Oliver - Joanna Meadowcroft, Joyce's daughter

As previously mentioned, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have already worked together this year in the hit streaming series MobLand. You can find that series on Paramount Plus.

What to expect from The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has also released a brief synopsis for the 2025 film. It reads: “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. W

“When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

Based on the books by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club is directed by Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies as well as the original Home Alone.

