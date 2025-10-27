This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The band look to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album, which was released at the same time as a bunch of Sheffield icons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kooks have announced a series of outdoor shows scheduled for the Summer of 2026.

The band are set for performances in Delamere Forest, Scarborough, Halifax and Bristol as part of Bristol Sounds 2026.

Here are the dates when you can catch the band, and how to get tickets to each of their shows.

The Kooks are set to celebrate two decades since the release of their seminal debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, with a series of major UK outdoor shows in 2026, after the band were previously announced to be performing at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

The run of four special concerts kicks off on June 17 at Delamere Forest in Northwich, with further dates confirmed in Scarborough, Halifax, and Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kooks have announced four summer shows for the UK in 2026 - here’s where you can catch them play | Getty Images

The iconic debut album, which featured massive hits including ‘Naïve’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, and ‘Seaside’, cemented the band’s reputation when it landed in January 2006—famously released on the same day as the Arctic Monkeys’ debut. The album went on to peak at Number Two on the UK albums chart.

The tour announcement follows the band's recent UK arena run in support of their latest effort, Never/Know, which frontman Luke Pritchard describes the new album as "such a guitar record, but it’s also got a modernity to it."

Where are The Kooks touring in the UK in 2026?

You can catch the band perform at the following outdoor venues in the near year

When can I get tickets to see The Kooks on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to artist and O2 Priority pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets from October 29 at 10am GMT, with promoter, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales then taking place from October 30 at 10am GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who have access to The Piece Hall’s Club 1779 Members pre-sales will be able, however, to get the first pick of the bunch when they go on sale at 10am GMT on October 28.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence on October 31 at 10:00 a.m. GMT through ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨