Channel 4 has confirmed what time The Great British Bake Off is on this week 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off is back for another helping tonight (September 9).

11 bakers are left in the competition and it is crunch time!

But what can you expect from biscuit week?

The Great British Bake Off will be getting a piping hot new episode out of the oven very soon. Channel 4 is preparing to empty out the biscuit tin for this week’s helping of the beloved food show.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be putting the remaining amateurs to the test in the famous tent. It is crunch time as the bakers face three more challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

For its 16th series, the beloved baking competition will once again call Tuesday nights on Channel 4 home. Fans can expect new episodes every single week through to early November.

The show will start at 8pm on Tuesday evenings including today (September 9). Episodes will run for approximately 90 minutes including adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Last week, the 12 bakers took on one of the show’s big classics: cake week. This week it is crunch time as the amateurs will face biscuit themed challenges.

The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “It's crunch time for the bakers as biscuit week arrives, seeing them take on a 'slice and bake' signature, produce a classic chocolate Hobnob in the technical and make their favourite mementos out of biscuit in the showstopper.

“Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding find out who will be top cookie and who will crumble under the pressure, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge their efforts.”

Which week are the judges looking forward to most?

There will be a new theme for this year, it has been revealed. The bakers will face a set of ‘back to school’ themed challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prue Leith explained: “Paul got terribly excited, because his favourite thing in the whole world is cake and custard, and we had lots of cake and custard. In fact, for one of the challenges, I think we actually required custard.

“It’s funny, because I was at school in South Africa, and you would have thought that would have been very different, but because the whole education system had come from Britain, our school was just like any private school in England. So we had treacle tart and brownies and school cake – not very well-made, but we had the same things.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.