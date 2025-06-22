The Gold features some familiar faces as well as plenty new ones for series 2 📺

The Gold features plenty of new faces this season.

Hugh Bonneville returns and is joined by other familiar faces.

But who is in the cast of the show?

The hunt for the Brink’s-Mat gold continues in the BBC’s hit historical drama this weekend. After more than two years away from the small screen The Gold is back for a second series.

Hugh Bonneville is back to lead the cast - but there are plenty of new faces for the latest batch of episodes. The show is nearing the conclusion of season two and returns tonight (June 22).

Viewers who simply can’t wait for more can already watch the full boxset early. Here’s how you can watch all six episodes right now.

Who is in the cast of The Gold series 2?

DI NIcki Jennings (Charlotte Spencer) and DI Tony Brightwell (Emun Elliott) are off the sun in the new series of The Gold, on BBC1 (Picture: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Jean-Paul Malherbe) | BBC

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of the acclaimed drama, the BBC has confirmed the cast for the latest batch of episodes. It includes:

Brian Boyce – Hugh Bonneville

Nicki Jennings – Charlotte Spencer

Tony Brightwell - Emun Elliott

Kenneth Noye – Jack Lowden

John Palmer – Tom Cullen

Marnie Palmer – Stefanie Martini

Charlie Miller – Sam Spruell

Tony Lundy – Stephen Campbell Moore

Douglas Baxter – Joshua McGuire

Jerren – Joshua Samuels

Logan Campbell – Tom Hughes

Alice Harper – Tamsin Topolski

CS Cath McClean – Amanda Drew

Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart – Peter Davison

Lena – Antonia Desplat

Enrique – Sean Teale

Kadene – Rochelle Neil

Lauretta – Lorna Brown

Harry Bowman – Silas Carson

Jed Nixon - Thomas Coombes

Alyssa - Olivia Grant

Ivan - Aleksander Jovanovic

Speaking about the show, Hugh Bonneville said: “Gold is a mysterious metal. It’s been around forever, has survived every economic crash and adorns bodies all around the world. It’s synonymous with luxury and wealth. If you’ve got gold, you’re associated with the Midas touch. That’s the myth and the allure of this extraordinary commodity.

“So, when a huge robbery involving gold takes place, your imagination is immediately sparked. In series one we learned about the process of smelting, bringing the proceeds to market, laundering the profits of the sale, and the effect of that money on people and on the economy. Goodies and baddies, cops and robbers.”

Who is new for The Gold season 2?

Sam Spruell has been elevated to the main cast for the second series - after having a guest role in the first season. Other additions include Stephen Campbell Moore as Tony Lundy, Joshua McGuire as Douglas Baxter and Tom Hughes as Logan Campbell.

The guest stars for the latest series include:

Beth Goddard as Shirley, Palmer's accountant (series 2)

Antonia Desplat as Léna, Palmer's lover (series 2)

Joshua Samuels as Jerren, Palmer's driver (series 2)

Sean Teale as Enrique, Palmer's employee (series 2)

Aleksandar Jovanovic as Ivan, a Russian (series 2)

Jack Bandeira as Scott Errico, a drug trafficker (series 2)

Lorna Brown as Lauretta, the governor of Tortola (series 2)

Rochelle Neil as Kadene, Campbell's girlfriend (series 2)

Madalena Alberto as Gabriella Lunez, an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (series 2)

Tamsin Topolski as Alice Harper, a fraud investigator (series 2)

Which actors haven’t returned for series 2?

The Gold has had a bit of a turnover in the cast for the second season. A handful of actors who had key roles in the first series have not returned for the new episodes.

It includes:

Sean Harris as Gordon Parry (series 1)

Adam Nagaitis as Micky McAvoy (series 1)

Daniel Ings as Archie Osbourne (series 1)

Ruth Bradley as Isabelle Cooper, Cooper's wife (series 1)

Nichola Burley as Brenda Noye, Noye's wife (series 1)

Hadley Fraser as DC John Fordham (series 1)

Sean Gilder as Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neville Carter (series 1)

Sophia La Porta as Kathleen Meacock, McAvoy's lover (series 1)

Dorothy Atkinson as Jeannie Savage, Noye's associate (series 1)

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose, Cooper's lover (series 1)

Dominic Cooper will appear in a guest role as Edwyn Cooper in series two, having been part of the main cast in the first season.

What time is The Gold on TV?

The show will be back with its fifth episode tonight (June 22) - followed by the season finale tomorrow (June 23). It is set to start at 9pm on BBC One/ HD on both nights.

Each episode will run for approximately an hour and will finish at around 10pm.

However if you can’t wait to see how the show ends, the full boxset of The Gold series 2 is already available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer right now. All of the episodes became available on Sunday, June 8.

What to expect from The Gold series 2?

The preview for the second series of the acclaimed BBC drama has been released. It reads: “Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half.

“As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police.”

