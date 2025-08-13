George Clarke has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing - but not the one you might be thinking 🕺👀

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its sixth contestant.

People on social media were quick to make the same joke.

And I can’t help but laugh every time I see it.

There is nothing quite like the announcement of a new cast of Strictly Come Dancing or I’m a Celeb to make you feel old. Gone are the days when you would recognise every single name with little or no effort.

Instead, you find yourself asking: who is that? Or perhaps repeating a phrase your parents or older relatives used to utter: they will make anyone a celebrity these days.

Having reached my 30s, I am at the point where my finger does not feel quite on the pulse anymore. Especially with the rise of TikTok and the stars it continues to churn out: Vine you are forever in our hearts.

Through the first five announcements for Strictly Come Dancing series 23’s cast, I was doing alright. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was one of my childhood heroes back when he played for the mighty Boro - and Alex Kingston (River Song) is just an icon.

However, I am not afraid to admit that I had no idea who the sixth contestant - George Clarke - was at all. In fact, my first reaction was “wait, that doesn’t look like the guy from Amazing Spaces” and it turns out, I wasn’t alone.

Everyone is making the same joke about the latest Strictly star

George Clarke is on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 | BBC

Due to my hopeless addiction to pointlessly scrolling on X (formerly Twitter) - which I pretend is for work reasons, but I don’t really believe that. I quickly saw that many people were making the same connection I had following the announcement that YouTuber George Clarke (not the architect) had joined Strictly Come Dancing.

It included the young creator himself. Via his own social media account, the latest Strictly star wrote: “That architect gets everywhere.”

Plenty of other people were sharing pictures of Channel 4 favourite and The Restoration Man host with a caption along the lines of: “Not me thinking it was this George Clarke.”

Another wrote: “When I heard the name George Clarke was rumoured for #Strictly I thought they were talking about this guy?”

For those who are less familiar with the George Clarke who is joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2025, he is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star “known to millions online”, the BBC said. He is also known as George Clarkey, if that makes it easier to avoid confusing him for the architect.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, he said: "Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit."

The news was revealed on BBC Radio 1’s Going Home Drivetime Show on Tuesday (August 12).

