Spotify Wrapped has followed a regular trend for its release dates 👀👀

Spotify Wrapped is a highlight every year.

The recap will reveal users' listening habits in 2025.

But when could it land on your app?

Brace yourself music lovers, podcast listeners, and audiobook devourers, because Spotify Wrapped is on the horizon. The streaming giant’s yearly round-up is highly anticipated and you might already be wondering when it will be available.

First launched back in 2016, it has grown in popularity and become a firm part of the Christmas season. The tracking period remains shroud in mystery - but it doesn’t end as early as some of you might think.

Join us for a trip back through the last decade-ish of release dates to see if we can spot any clues for the 2025 version. Here’s what we know so far:

When has Spotify Wrapped released previously?

Spotify Wrapped 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

It might be hard to believe but we are nearing a decade of Spotify Wrapped releases. The very first one came out in 2016, following an earlier attempt in 2015 called ‘Year in Music’.

The release dates for the last eight Spotify Wrapped round-ups look like this:

2017 - December 6

2018 - December 6

2019 - December 5

2020 - December 2

2021 - December 1

2022 - November 30

2023 - November 29

2024 - December 4

When could Spotify Wrapped release in 2025?

Look back through the recent years of Spotify Wrapped, you may have noticed a trend that saw it move steadily earlier each year - until 2024 that is. The date had crept forward from early December to late November over the course of the first half of the 2020s.

However, last year’s release bucked that trend and moved it back to a December launch date. It has traditionally come out on a Wednesday, especially for the 2020 dates.

Spotify Wrapped 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

Spotify Wrapped has tended to be released on the last week of November/ first week of December. Following the push back to December 4 in 2024, it is likely that the 2025 edition will also come out in the final month of the year.

If we open up our calendars, that would mean December 3 would be the prime date for Spotify Wrapped’s release this year. Meaning you still have plenty of time to influence what your round-up will look like.

When does Spotify Wrapped’s tracking period start

The counting period for 2025 started all the way back on January 1. Once the calendar flipped over from 2024 to this year, the tracking started.

It means Spotify has been keeping an eye on your listening habits for eight full months already. So, there is likely to be a few surprises awaiting you when Wrapped is rolled out this year.

Which songs did you binge in the winter months will appear in your most played? The answers await us all before the end of the year.

Spotify Wrapped 'music evolution' feature. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

Does Spotify Wrapped tracking period end in October?

It had long been a sort of urban myth of sorts - for lack of a better word - that Spotify Wrapped tracking ended after Halloween. I know I thought that myself for many years.

But the streaming giant has emphatically shot that down multiple times in the last couple of years. The counting continues into November, but how far exactly remains murky.

