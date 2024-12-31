Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will be murder on the dancefloor this New Year’s Eve.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will help to welcome in 2025 on the BBC.

She becomes the latest star to have a New Year’s music show on the Beeb.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will cap off an incredible year by helping to welcome in 2025 on the BBC. She will put all the disco fun and energy in New Year’s Eve tonight.

After the viral revival of Murder on the Dancefloor following its use in the hit film Saltburn, which landed on Amazon Prime last Christmas, the pop star has had quite the year. It included a performance at Glastonbury Festival with Peggy Gou during the summer.

She will be joined by guests for her New Year’s Eve disco on BBC tonight. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco on TV?

The queen of the dancefloor will help to welcome in 2025 on the BBC. Her New Year’s Eve disco is scheduled to start at 11.30pm and will briefly stop at midnight before resuming at 12.10am.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's New Year's Eve Disco is on BBC | BBC

It will be on BBC One and also live on iPlayer.

What to expect from the New Year’s Eve Disco?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her global hits as well as some surprise numbers during the show, the BBC has said. Sophie and her all-star guests will party right into 2025 with plenty of glamour and glitz as the nation gets ready to welcome in the new year.

The festivities will continue after BBC One goes live to London for the traditional epic fireworks display.

What has been said about the New Year’s Eve Disco?

Following the announcement of the special, Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “I always love a party, and I immediately think of sparkles, singing and dancing for a New Year’s Eve celebration and that’s what I’ll be bringing with me for my BBC One performance this New Year! The band and I can’t wait, and we have some special surprises planned. I’m so honoured to have been asked to bid a fond farewell to 2024 with you all, and to welcome in an exciting 2025 together. Get your disco shoes ready! I’ll be wearing mine…”

Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC added: “BBC Music and BBC One have a long standing tradition of bringing the biggest stars in pop to audiences on New Year’s Eve. We’re thrilled that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, joined by some surprise guests, will be taking us into 2025, rounding off her already hugely successful year.”

