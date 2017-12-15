Review - Cinderella at Milton Keynes Theatre

There is always joy in the air and a spring in the step despite the cold weather when pantomime comes around the corner.

And this year's at Milton Keynes is an absolute treat with plenty of comedy for both the kids and the big kids alike and a charmingly told story.

The rags to riches tale of Cinderella who is downtrodden by her ugly step sisters, the amusingly named Claudia and Tess. But with the unlikely help of best friend Buttons and a Faity Gokmother, she soon lands her Prince Charming.

While this is mostly the story, it is safe to say that the two big names of the show, Brian Conley and Gok Wan dominate proceedings with a lot of jokes. There is one with a toilet cubicle which will beggar belief until Brian reveals the trick. It does get a little indulgent at times but you have such a good time with the cast, that you forgive them for it.

The most kudos probably goes to Lauren Hall, classically beautiful in the title role, and probably the only cast member not to corpse on stage when Brian was telling jokes.

It is a bright set, delightful costumes and some truly magical special effects. And one or two cameos which will melt the hard of the even the most hardened audience member. This is worth checking out and is the perfect treat for the entire family.

Cinderella can be seen until Sunday January 14. Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes