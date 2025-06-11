Race Across the World final: who is the favourite to win series 5? Latest odds

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:42 BST

The favourites to win Race Across the World have been named - ahead of the series 5 final

Race Across the World is about to cross the finish line and crown the winners of series 5. All that stands between the teams and victory is one last leg.

It has been quite the dramatic season with all but one of the remaining pairs having taken the lead at one point or another. While one couple were eliminated after a cruel twist of fate.

For the final leg, the Race Across the World contestants will be attempting to reach the checkpoint in the southernmost tip in India first. Three teams are separated by just over seven hours - while previous leaders Brian and Melvyn appear to be out of the running after finding themselves 17 hours behind.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for the final, however it is not the last episode of the season. Viewers will get to enjoy a reunion special next week.

But who are the favourites to win heading into the final? Gambling.com has issued the latest odds before the climax of series 5.

A twist of fate - and a brutal storm - left Yin and Gaz with too much to do going into the elimination leg and unfortunately they were knocked out of the competition at the end of episode 3. They will not be winning Race Across the World.

1. Yin and Gaz - eliminated

A twist of fate - and a brutal storm - left Yin and Gaz with too much to do going into the elimination leg and unfortunately they were knocked out of the competition at the end of episode 3. They will not be winning Race Across the World. | BBC Photo: BBC

Having led the race on a number of occasions, Brian and Melvyn found themselves in fourth place after taking the country route in the penultimate leg. Gambling.com has them at 4/1 to win the fifth series - the longest odds right now.

2. Brian and Melvyn - 4/1

Having led the race on a number of occasions, Brian and Melvyn found themselves in fourth place after taking the country route in the penultimate leg. Gambling.com has them at 4/1 to win the fifth series - the longest odds right now. | BBC Photo: BBC

The young Welsh couple have clawed themselves back into conclusion - after falling 30 hours behind at one point. Gambling.com has them as the third favourites to win at 9/4.

3. Fin & Sioned - 9/4

The young Welsh couple have clawed themselves back into conclusion - after falling 30 hours behind at one point. Gambling.com has them as the third favourites to win at 9/4. | BBC Photo: BBC

Elizabeth and Letitia started the race strongly - reaching checkpoint first in both of the opening legs. They will be hoping to finish strongly and are the second favourites with odds of 2/1 to win via Gambling.com

4. Elizabeth and Letitia - 2/1

Elizabeth and Letitia started the race strongly - reaching checkpoint first in both of the opening legs. They will be hoping to finish strongly and are the second favourites with odds of 2/1 to win via Gambling.com | BBC Photo: BBC

