The Australian artist is set for a homecoming headline performance at a location close to his heart

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced a one-off headline show for the United Kingdom in 2026.

The singer and band are set to perform in a city very close to Cave’s heart - Brighton.

Here’s when the group are performing in the city along with how you can get tickets to the illustrious performance.

It’s set to be a homecoming for Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, as the group have just announced a one-off headline performance in the United Kingdom next year.

The show, set to take place in Brighton, has a special reverence for the Australian singer; it is the city that became his home for more than two decades and is deeply tied to both his work and his personal life.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced a one-off headline show in the city the singer spent two decades living in: Brighton. | Megan Cullen

He and his wife, Susie Bick, moved to Brighton in the early 2000s and settled there to raise their family, with Cave often describing the location as his adopted home, and its atmosphere is frequently referenced in his art. In a 2014 film, ‘20,000 Days on Earth,’ Cave talks about the city's "tempestuous nature" and how he felt it was a place where he could "hunker down and be left alone" to work.

The city is also the setting for his 2009 novel, The Death of Bunny Munro, which is being adapted into a TV series.

Speaking about his return to Brighton in 2026, the singer remarked: “I am thrilled beyond words to return to my beloved Brighton with The Bad Seeds to play Preston Park. It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful. An epic show!!!”

Where is Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds performing in the United Kingdom in 2026?

The illustrious group are set to perform at Preston Park in Brighton on July 31

When can I get tickets to see Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds when they play the UK in 2026?

Pre-sale tickets

Fan pre-sale tickets are scheduled to commence on September 25 through the official page regarding the Brighton show.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through the Brighton show website and Ticketmaster from September 26.

