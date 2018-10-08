Violinist Nicola Benedetti hosts music masterclass in Aylesbury

Nicola Benedetti, one of the world’s top violinists visited Aylesbury Music Centre on Saturday October 6.

Nicola hosted events with keen string musicians of all ages and performed herself at the sell-out event at the centre on Walton Road.

Aylesbury Music Centre. Masterclass by Nicola Benedetti with the Bucks County Youth Orchestra

A message on the music centre Facebook page said: “It was an amazing day.

“Thank you all so much for coming and sharing in such a wonderful experience.

“We hope you all enjoyed it.”

The day started with Nicola hosting a masterclass session with members of Bucks County Youth Orchestra and other participants.

Aylesbury Music Centre. Masterclass by Nicola Benedetti with members of the Bucks County Youth Orchestra

Nicola then did some sessions with members of the Bucks Music Trust string team and invited performers.

After a break for lunch there was a rehearsal featuring all participants under Nicola’s guidance before a final performance in front of families and friends.

Photos by Jake McNulty.