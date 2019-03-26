Penn Fest announces star-studded line up

Suede and Craig David will be headlining the family festival, based in Buckinghamshire

The Happy Mondays, Pete Doherty, Miles Kane, Peter Hook and Goldie are also big names that have been announced today.

The festival takes place in the picturesque village of Penn Street in South Buckinghamshire, on Horsemoore Lane.

Now in its ninth year, PennFest has grown from its humble beginnings as Penn Festival in 2011 - a village festival attracting around two thousand people from the local area - into a hugely respected fixture on the UK festival circuit, able to attract big names across many different musical genres and draw a crowd of 10,000 per day.

Since re-launching as PennFest in 2015, the festival has sold-out every year.

Camping will be available on-site from Friday 19th July–Sunday 21st July.

For tickets and more information, please visit: http://pennfest.net/