Local legends Marillion release a new DVD

Marillion, who will be performing at the David Bowie statue gig this month, have released a new dvd celebrating their performance last year at the Royal Albert Hall.

The DVD, called 'All One Tonight' will be released on the second of April, after being filmed at their Royal Albert Hall gig in October 2017.

On 26th March, there will be screenings of All One Tonight in 6 Everyman Cinemas across the UK. Marillion will host the screening of the DVD at the Kings Cross Everyman in London.

Friars Club have announced a line up including John Otway, Marillion, Howard Jones and The Dung Beatles for Sunday, the 25th of March.

The statue of David Bowie's planned to be under the Long Lionel Arches.

Friars say it will be a festival of the best of Aylesbury area live music and all proceeds from the concert will go towards the Earthly Messenger David Bowie statue fund which still needs £50K to break even.

Each band/artist will play for 45 minutes and the concert will be entirely seated.

Each artist will have equal billing.

Tickets are on sale from Aylesbury Waterside Box office and on-line from atgtickets.com.