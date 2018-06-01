Big plans for Aylesbury’s new alternative music society

Aylesbury is all set for the new ‘Unleash Festival’, a mixture of alternative rock and heavy metal music.

The festival is to be held on August 3, at Pulse 51 (formerly Mangos).

It will feature six bands, followed by alternative/rock DJs until 3am.

Matt, from Aylesbury Alternative Music said of the project: “The plan is for this to be Aylesbury/Bucks’ first heavy/alternative festival, but we have to start small.

“If it’s a hit, then we’ll do it again next year and so on.”

The society want to focus on the variety within alternative music, so, for future events there will be all sorts of punk, electronic, progressive and so much more, but for this one they are going heavy and melodic as they can.

Matt added: “I’ve been running the alternative music society for two and a half years, and with all we’ve been doing - gigs and meetings to boost the profile of the club, it’s great to see more and more people getting involved.

“We’ve been at it for quite a while and this is the year we want to take things up a step, and get a big gig with several bands on, almost a mini festival.

“We’ve got the following and interest now after all the work everyone’s put in, and a bit more clout to make something big happen, to really push the boundaries.

“This town, we want to put it back on the map for music.

“People are quick to put the scene down but there is an interest for this kind of music.”

Aylesbury Alternative Music Society holds regular meets and events, with numbers varying from about 30 people to more than 100.

They hold a club night, Invasion, which takes place on the first Friday of every month.

Matt added: “We wouldn’t be doing this event without the support of the team at the White Swan, they have been amazingly engaged.

“We’ve got to start small with six acts who will be followed by three DJ’s, who will host the after party at the same venue.

“It’s going to be eight or nine hours, so people will certainly be getting their money’s worth!”

When asked about Aylesbury’s music scene, Matt painted an optimistic picutre, with the superb work of the White Swan and Dukes (formerly Shoot Pool) encouraging the local scene, which Matt suggests is improving all the time.

He said: “We can’t underestimate the amazing work local venues do.

“Ultimately we want Aylesbury to be attractive for bands to come to.

“Last year, we hosted 35 bands, with 18 of them coming from out of town, so things seem to be looking upwards!”

The society is hosting an event tonight (Friday) at Pulse 51 on Silver Street - the Download Warm-Up 2018.

The event is for over-18s only, with doors open at 10.30pm and music until 3am.

Entry is £4 before 1am and £6 after 1am.

The event will feature music from bands like Green Day, Blink 182, Rage Against The Machine, Weezer and Sum 41.