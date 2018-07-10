A first for Aylesbury’s metal music scene?

The band is a 5 peice, with Jordan Gray on vocals, Connor Rhodes on lead guitar, Jack Hollywood on guiar, Richard Knight on bass, and Harry Godfrey on the drums.
Aylesbury’s “biggest metal band”, Imminent Annihilation have just won the Grand Finale of Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses, with the grand prize a performance of world renowned Bloodstock Festival (this year).

Jordan Gray, lead singer of the band said: “It’s not really sunk in yet! We won the regional final based in Oxford, in a battle of the bands style competition, and now here we are. It’s a festival I’ve been going to since 2013, and something we’ve been working towards as a band for a long time.”

Jordan added: “It’s going to be strange, we’ve always had a peek at the new blood stage where we will be playing, and it’s always busy. There seems to be a genuine interest in new bands so hopefully we can get noticed!”

The band have been together since 2011.

Their Metal 2 The Masses victory is their greatest achievement yet and after Bloodstock, in September, they’re heading to the studio to record their debut full-length album, which they’re currently writing.

If anyone in the local area wants to catch IA for a gig, they’ll be playing Unleash 2018 on August 3rd at Pulse 51, as organised by Aylesbury Alternative Music Society, alongside Metal Hammer’s new darlings, VNDTA, Greyhaven and Mask of Judas.