A first for Aylesbury’s metal music scene?

Aylesbury’s “biggest metal band”, Imminent Annihilation have just won the Grand Finale of Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses, with the grand prize a performance of world renowned Bloodstock Festival (this year).

Jordan Gray, lead singer of the band said: “It’s not really sunk in yet! We won the regional final based in Oxford, in a battle of the bands style competition, and now here we are. It’s a festival I’ve been going to since 2013, and something we’ve been working towards as a band for a long time.”

The band is a 5 peice, with Jordan Gray on vocals, Connor Rhodes on lead guitar, Jack Hollywood on guiar, Richard Knight on bass, and Harry Godfrey on the drums.

Jordan added: “It’s going to be strange, we’ve always had a peek at the new blood stage where we will be playing, and it’s always busy. There seems to be a genuine interest in new bands so hopefully we can get noticed!”

The band have been together since 2011.

Their Metal 2 The Masses victory is their greatest achievement yet and after Bloodstock, in September, they’re heading to the studio to record their debut full-length album, which they’re currently writing.

If anyone in the local area wants to catch IA for a gig, they’ll be playing Unleash 2018 on August 3rd at Pulse 51, as organised by Aylesbury Alternative Music Society, alongside Metal Hammer’s new darlings, VNDTA, Greyhaven and Mask of Judas.