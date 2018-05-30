Matilda musical heads to Milton Keynes

It has been one of the biggest hits in London’s West End over the past few years and for the first time Matilda the Musical comes out on tour and will be visiting Milton Keynes Theatre.

Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, the musical can be seen from Tuesday to Saturday, June 5 to 30.

Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress.

Dreaming of a better life for herself, she dares to take a stand against these oppressive forces and takes her destiny into her own hands.

The musical was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at the RSC’s The Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in November 2010, before transferring to London’s West End in October 2011, where it opened to rave reviews.

The play has been written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Australian comedian Tim Minchin.

The role of Matilda will be shared by four different actors - Annalise Bradbury, Lara Cohen, Poppy Jones and Nicola Turner.

Craige Els will reprise the role of Miss Trunchbull, having played her in the West End for three years between 2014 and 2017.

He will be joined by Carly Thoms as Miss Honey and Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood as well as former West End cast-mate Rebecca Thornhill as Mrs Wormwood.

The theatre has already stated that there is limited availability for the show, so people should book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets cost from £17.70 and they can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.



Tim Minchin with the four actresses playing Matilda