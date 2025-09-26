Married at First Sight UK is taking a brief break - but it will be back soon 👀🚨📺

Married at First Sight UK is back for series 10.

There will not be a new episode tonight (September 26).

But when will MAFS UK be back on our screens?

After five episodes in a row, Married at First Sight UK is giving viewers a bit of a break. The show will not be airing brand new episodes for the next couple of days.

The dating experiment returned last weekend and you might have become used to the nightly schedule. Fans have been served up plenty of action in the first few days.

But when will the show be back as normal? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is a new MAFS UK 2025 not on tonight?

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Sarah and Dean on their wedding day. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Since series 10 debuted on Sunday (September 21), Married at First Sight UK has been on TV every night with a new episode. However, that streak will end this evening (September 26).

E4 will be running repeats of the previously aired episodes, but not a brand new instalment. It is the start of a brief pause in the broadcast schedule.

MAFS UK will air from Sunday to Thursday each week during its run. Previous seasons ran for nine weeks, for reference.

The show will be back on this coming Sunday night (September 28). It will start at 9pm once again.

MAFS UK will be followed by its companion show when it returns at the end of the weekend. Lucinda Light will be hosting It’s Official this time around.

If you have missed any episodes this week, now is the perfect opportunity to catch up before the second week begins.

