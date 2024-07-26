Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nottingham indie group perform at Latitude head of their new album release.

Ivor Novello Award nominees London Grammar headline Latitude 2024 this weekend (July 27 2024).

The group join the likes of Kasabian (Friday) and Duran Duran (Sunday) as this year’s headliners at the Henham Park event.

Ahead of the release of their new album, “The Greatest Love,” out in September, here’s what the band could play during their headline set.

What merchandise could also be available to buy from London Grammar at this weekend's festival?

Ivor Novello Award-nominated indie group London Grammar takes to the stage this weekend as Saturday’s headliners at Latitude Festival 2024 (July 27 2024.)

The group, comprising Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dot Major, follow in the footsteps of Kasabian, who headline the festival this evening (July 26) and warm the boards for Sunday’s headline act, Pete Tong.

Blending elements of indie pop, trip-hop and electronic music to create their lush, minimalist soundscapes with the introverted lyrics of Reid, the group has had chart success since the release of their debut album, “If You Wait,” back in 2013 which peaked at #2 on the UK album charts.

They topped that effort though with their subsequent albums, 2017’s “Truth Is a Beautiful Thing” and “Californian Soil,” which both topped the UK album chart. It would be with “Strong” that the group found their greatest success, not only in the UK charts either.

“Strong” is their highest-performance single so far, peaking at #16 in the UK singles charts, while entering the Australia singles chart at #9 upon its release in 2013. It was the very song that led the group to be nominated for the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, losing to Tom Odell’s song “Another Love.”

But with a new album on the horizon and now a headline performance at Latitude Festival 2024, what time are London Grammar performing this weekend, what could they play and what merchandise “could” be on offer at the festival this year?

What time are London Grammar performing at Latitude 2024?

Hannah Reid of London Grammar; the Ivor Novello Award-nominated act are set to headline Latitude Festival this weekend at Henham Park, Suffolk

London Grammar are expected to take to The Obelisk Stage on Saturday, July 27 2024 at 9:30pm, with their set expected to finish at 11pm BST. What is the weather forecast when London Grammar perform at Latitude 2024?

What is the weather forecast for London Grammar’s set at Latitude 2024?

The Met Office is forecasting “sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon,” with temperatures during London Grammar’s set to drop to 16°c in the evening after a rather warm rest of the day. Thankfully, the rain is happening during someone else's set.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Latitude Festival for July 27 2024

10:00: Sunny intervals (20°c)

11:00: Sunny intervals (21°c)

12:00: Sunny intervals (21°c)

13:00: Sunny intervals (22°c)

14:00: Sunny intervals (22°c)

15:00: Sunny intervals (21°c)

16:00: Cloudy (21°c)

17:00: Light rain (20°c)

18:00: Cloudy (19°c)

19:00: Sunny intervals (19°c)

20:00: Sunny intervals (18°c)

21:00: Partly cloudy night (16°c)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (15°c)

23:00: Clear night (15°c)

00:00: Clear night (14°c)

What merchandise could London Grammar have at Latitude 2024?

Could some of the merchandise for London Grammar's upcoming album be available already at Latitude Festival 2024? (Credit: Getty Images/London Grammar store.) | Getty Images/London Grammar store

While several of the group’s newer items are currently on pre-sale, who’s to say there isn’t the opportunity during their headline performance at Latitude 2024 that some of that merchandise doesn’t end up being sold before September 13 2024?

Alongside the number of “The Greatest Love” branded items, there could also be the opportunity to pick up some items based on their last album, “California Soil.”

What could London Grammar perform when they headline Latitude 2024?

According to Setlist.FM, London Grammar’s last performance was at another festival; Glastonbury 2024. If the band are to play a similar set at Latitude 2024, here’s what they played at Worthy Farm in June 2024.

Hey Now

Californian Soil

How Does It Feel

Nightcall (Kavinsky cover)

House

Hell to the Liars

Wasting My Young Years

Big Picture

Lord It's a Feeling

Into Gold

Baby It's You (with George FitzGerald)

Lose Your Head (with George FitzGerald) (Includes Camelphat remix)

Metal & Dust

Strong