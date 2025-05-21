Leo Sayer to tour the United Kingdom after the sell out success of his 2024 UK tour

Not content with festival appearances, Leo Sayer has confirmed a series of solo shows throughout Summer 2025.

The singer is set for dates in Blackpool, Holmfirth, Chester and more alongside his dates at GuilFest and Solihull Summerfest 2025.

Here’s where Leo Sayer is set to perform along with how you can get tickets to see the award-winning musician in concert.

The When I Need You singer previously toured the United Kingdom in 2024, selling out his shows and deciding to do it all again, in between performances at GuilFest and Wickham Festival over the coming months.

Speaking about the new tour dates, Sayer said: “The Still Feel Like Dancing tour last year was so much fun, I didn’t want it to stop! Thanks to my team we were able to arrange a few more venues, ones that we missed out on last year.

Alongside his festival dates this summer, UK pop legend Leo Sayer has announced a series of solo shows to take place across 2025. | Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

I’m so excited to be returning and can’t wait for the summer.”

One of the most successful British artists of all time, Leo Sayer has racked up millions of album sales as well as transatlantic No.1 singles since releasing his debut single way back in 1972.

Here’s where you can catch the artist on his newly added UK tour dates, alongside what festivals he is set to grace in 2025.

Where is Leo Sayer performing on his 2025 UK Tour?

Currently, Sayer is scheduled to perform at the following locations and festivals on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Leo Sayer on his 2025 UK Tour?

Tickets for all of Leo Sayer’s upcoming non-festival appearances are currently available now through Bandsintown, while links provided to his festival appearances will take you to the corresponding event should those of you wish to see him perform at a festival setting.

